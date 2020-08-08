Milwaukee police respond to 5 shootings within 40 minutes; 8 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department was called to five shootings during a 40-minute period between 5:50 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

In total, eight people were wounded.

32nd and Garfield

Police responded to a double shooting near 32nd and Garfield just after 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. Two Milwaukee men -- both 26 years old -- were taken to the hospital with minor gunshot wounds. No suspects have been arrested, and police are investigating what led to the shooting.

6th and Rogers

Police said a man in his 30s was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries near 6th and Rogers shortly after 6 p.m. Authorities do not have any suspect(s) in custody and are still investigating what led to the shooting.

14th and Manitoba

Two people were shot and wounded near 14th and Manitoba around 6:20 p.m. The victims were a 25-year-old man from Pittsburgh and a 26-year-old woman from Oconomowoc. Both were treated at a hospital for minor gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute over a drug deal and are seeking a known suspect.

5th and Burnham

At the same time as the double-shooting near 14th and Manitoba, police were called to a scene near 5th and Burnham. There, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police are investigating what prompted the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

6th and Oklahoma

Around 6:25, police were called to a scene near 6th and Oklahoma -- roughly one-and-a-half miles south of the 6th and Rogers shooting. Two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.