Milwaukee police pursuit, suspect vehicle crashes; 2 injured

article

Two people were injured, and one of them arrested, following a police pursuit in Milwaukee on Monday morning, April 1.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m. in the area near 20th and Grant, police officers saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit started.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and a light pole near 35th and Lincoln.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 31-year-old driver was arrested. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The passenger, a 22-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.

A firearm was recovered. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.