Milwaukee police pursuit, suspect vehicle crashes; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured, and one of them arrested, following a police pursuit in Milwaukee on Monday morning, April 1.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m. in the area near 20th and Grant, police officers saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit started.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and a light pole near 35th and Lincoln.
The 31-year-old driver was arrested. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The passenger, a 22-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.
A firearm was recovered. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.