Milwaukee police chase, crash on city's southwest side; 1 arrested

One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police chase and crash on Milwaukee's southwest side.

According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a chase ensued.

The fleeing vehicle crashed in the area of 76th Street and Waterford Avenue. The operator of the fleeing vehicle, a juvenile, fled on foot but was later taken into custody.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.