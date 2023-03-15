Milwaukee police pursuit after shots fired, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested after a Milwaukee police chase Wednesday, March 15.

Police said it started around 4:30 p.m. when officers heard shots fired near 32nd and Villard.

The chase ended near Villard and Grantosa.

Police arrested two males, ages 19 and 17 and two females, both 17. One of the girls was from Madison. Everyone else was from Milwaukee.

Officers recovered two guns.