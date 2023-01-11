Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, gun, suspected narcotics recovered

Three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in Milwaukee.

The pursuit began in the area of 49th Street and Chambers Street and ended in the area of 5th Street and Holt Avenue when the fleeing vehicle struck the curb and became disabled.

A 30-year-old man, and two 33-year-old men were taken into custody. A firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered. Medical attention was summoned to the scene as a precaution.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.