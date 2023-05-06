Significant Milwaukee police presence near Cesar Chavez and Scott

There is a significant police presence near Cesar Chavez and Scott on Milwaukee's south side.

Officers appear to be concentrating their efforts on an alley.

Multiple streets in the neighborhood are blocked off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Large police presence near Cesar Chavez and Scott, Milwaukee

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

Large police presence near Cesar Chavez and Scott, Milwaukee