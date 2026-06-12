Milwaukee police officers shot: Tremaine Jones sentencing

The Brief Tremaine Jones will be sentenced on Friday, June 12, following his conviction in the June 2025 killing of Officer Kendall Corder and wounding of Officer Christopher McCray. Investigators recovered 16 rifle casings, the weapon with Jones' fingerprint, and a nearby backpack containing his personal identification documents. Following a short jury deliberation in April, Jones was convicted. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.



A Milwaukee County judge will sentence Tremaine Jones on Friday, June 12, after he was convicted of shooting and killing Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray. Jones faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Tremaine Jones

Police union statement

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee Police Association released the following statement ahead of Jones' sentencing:

"Today’s sentencing closes one painful chapter in a tragedy that forever changed the lives of the families of Officer Kendall Corder and Officer Christopher McRay, as well as the entire Milwaukee Police Department.

"Nothing will ever bring Kendall back. He was a son, a partner, a friend, and a police officer who answered the call to protect this community. His loss is still felt deeply by the men and women who served beside him every day.

"We also continue to stand with Officer Christopher McRay, who survived that horrific night and continues to recover physically and emotionally from the trauma he endured. The impact of violence against police officers does not end when the headlines fade or when a sentence is handed down. These wounds last for years.

"This case is a stark reminder of the dangers Milwaukee police officers face every single day. Officers put on the uniform knowing they may be called into violent and unpredictable situations at any moment, yet they continue to show up and serve this community with courage and professionalism.

"Our officers need more than support after a tragedy. They need to know this community stands with them every day when they answer dangerous calls, when they work long hours away from their families, and when they make sacrifices most people will never fully see or understand.

"We ask the community to continue wrapping its arms around the families of Kendall Corder and Christopher McRay, along with all Milwaukee police officers. Support for law enforcement cannot exist only in moments of mourning. It must exist in the everyday recognition that these officers are risking their lives to protect others.

"We Shall Never Forget."

The shooting

The backstory:

Milwaukee Police Officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray were shot near 25th and Garfield on the night of June 26, 2025. They were initially called for a report of a person with a weapon, which was upgraded to shots fired while they were on the way.

Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher McCray released from hospital after being shot near 25th and Garfield; Kendall Corder (Credit: Red Rozay)

When they arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire. Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala described it as "an ambush."

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Corder dropped to the ground, and McCray – who had been shot in the foot, leg and back – ran to grab Corder's firearm and protect him, according to a criminal complaint. Backup officers and a tactical team arrived shortly after the shooting.

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. McCray was released from the hospital days later, while Corder died of his wounds on June 29. Court filings said Corder suffered three gunshot wounds, one of which severed his spine.

Fights between women

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said there were fights between groups of women over Jones and allegations of cheating. While at an apartment building before officers arrived, Jones fired shots into the air. The officers arrived a short time later.

McCray said he and Corder were walking down an alley when he saw a flash coming from some bushes and heard a bang that "sounded like a firework," according to the complaint. More flashes and bangs, which were gunshots, followed.

Defense Attorney Russell Jones speaks to Tremaine Jones in court on April 3, 2026.

Court filings said police recovered 16 total rifle cartridge casings at the scene "consistent with the shots being fired from the bushes" as McCray described. They later recovered a rifle along a fence line that the Milwaukee Police Department Fusion Center later determined was "consistent" with being the gun that fired all 16 rounds. Forensic investigators pulled a latent fingerprint, identified as Jones', from the weapon.

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The complaint said police also found a social security card, birth certificate and several debit cards with Jones' name on them inside a backpack in a nearby backyard. There was a receipt from a West Allis gun shop that showed Jones bought a gun on June 17 and picked it up on June 19.

Jones was arrested the morning after the shooting at a home near 37th and Villard. A witness said Jones did not know he was shooting at the police and "thought it was someone else," according to court filings.

At trial

What we know:

In Jones' trial, there were 34 witnesses, 14 hours of testimony and nearly 300 pieces of evidence entered into the court record. The jury deliberated for a little more than two-and-a-half hours.