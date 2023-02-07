Milwaukee police officer killed; reaction to sacrifice

article

City and state officials are sharing their emotional responses to the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Their statements are listed as follows:

Common Council President José G. Pérez

"I am angered and deeply saddened by the death earlier this morning of one of our officers during an incident that took place just blocks from my home in the 12th Aldermanic District.

"My prayers are with the officer’s loved ones and friends, and with the men and women of the MPD who served with him.

"In our city we have too many guns, too many who are willing to carry and use guns, and far too much violence affecting every neighborhood. The death of every citizen is a tragic loss for our city, but it is especially tragic when it's a police officer who has sworn an oath to protect and serve.

"We as a city need to come together. We can and we must do better. This is up to all of us. Fathers and mothers, grandparents, pastors and priests, community activists. We need peace on our streets and an end to the violence."

Memorial for fallen officer at Milwaukee Police District 4

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

"My most heartfelt condolences, and that of all Milwaukee County, go out to the family and loved ones of the officer who lost his life serving and protecting our community.

"My thoughts are also with the entire Milwaukee Police Department in this difficult moment having lost one of their brothers.

"As I have often said, as a community, we cannot sit idle. We must gather every resource available to address the gun violence plaguing our communities and prevent anything like this from happening again.

"Today is a somber day for all of Milwaukee."

Milwaukee Fire Department

"The MFD extends our deepest condolences to the Milwaukee Police Department and the family of the fallen officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. Our members work closely alongside their officers, a close relationship we value. Our hearts go out to our brothers & sisters in blue."

State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine)

"I woke up this morning, and my heart sank for Milwaukee and Wisconsin. I ask that everyone pray for the fallen officer and his family, the Milwaukee police, and the state. The murder of this officer, who was doing his small part to make Milwaukee safer, was senseless and preventable.

"The truth is, until Milwaukee changes how it treats violence, how it punishes criminals, how it educates and supports its children, and how it budgets for public safety, these tragic, senseless and preventable attacks will continue. The question is when will the people of Milwaukee say: "Enough is enough! We’re tired of living in fear of the criminals ruling our streets. We want our city back!"

State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee)

"I wish that I could offer my thanks to this officer for his bravery in response to a robbery last night. Sadly, I can only express my deepest and most sincere sympathies to this young man’s family as they mourn his courageous sacrifice.

"In the course of his service to our city, a 37-year-old police officer was shot and killed in pursuit of a robbery suspect early this morning.

"Milwaukee, we must find a way to end the violence that has led to so many lives being lost or ruined. Too many times I have heard from neighbors and friends that they feel less safe today than during the past. The robbery that led to these deaths this morning should never have happened, and our community should not be deprived of any more public safety personnel.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of this brave officer. I hope that they, and our community can heal from this tragic event. Now is the time for our community to come together, we can all play a part in helping to end violence in Milwaukee."

State Sen. Julian Bradley (R-Franklin)

"This morning our community mourns a tragic loss. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow officers. The men and women of law enforcement need our support right now. We must never take for granted the risk law enforcement faces daily while protecting and serving our communities. Join me in prayer and support for the family, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the greater Milwaukee area."

Forward Latino National President Darryl Morin

"Today we offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Milwaukee Police Department Officer who gave his life this morning so that we could be safe. We also send our condolences to the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Association. As we struggle to keep our children, our schools, our homes and our businesses safe, this morning we saw an officer, committed to achieving this goal, fall in the line of duty. We can only honor his sacrifice by coming together and working together to end the arc of violence.

"Forward Latino encourages everyone throughout Milwaukee, to act on destructive behaviors whether it be in our homes, our neighborhoods, our workplaces or elsewhere, as these behaviors will only lead to more tragedy and loss. While we expect only the best out of each member of the Milwaukee Police Department, so must we expect the same out of ourselves.

"Once again, our prayers and condolences for all touched by today’s tragic loss. God bless."