Milwaukee police: Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near 16th and Burnham

MILWAUKEE -- A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday afternoon.



Police said a vehicle made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcycle near 16th and Burnham around 1:40 p.m. on July 1. The 30-year-old, who was driving the motorcycle, was ejected off the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.



The driver of the striking vehicle -- a 34-year-old woman -- was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days, according to police.





Crash near 16th and Burnham





