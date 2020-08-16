Milwaukee police investigate fatal crash at 11th and Mitchell on city's south side

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at 11th and W. Historic Mitchell Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Officials say a vehicle disregarded the red light and struck another vehicle.

Fatal crash at 11th and Mitchell, Milwaukee

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 67-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested.

Criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.