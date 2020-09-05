Milwaukee police investigate 2 separate shootings, 2 injured

Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight on Friday, Sept. 4 into Saturday, Sept. 5. in the city of Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near N. 27th Street and Capitol Drive. A 32-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

The second shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near S. 37th Street and Hilda Place, which is a block south of National Avenue on the city's south side. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Both of these incidents are active investigations and anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).