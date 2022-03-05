Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police hiring event, open house

By
Published 
Updated 12:12PM
Milwaukee Police Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MPD Hiring event

Are you interested in joining law enforcement? The Milwaukee Police Department is having a hiring event and open house Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MILWAUKEE - Are you interested in joining law enforcement? The Milwaukee Police Department is having a hiring event and open house Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their police academy at 6680 N. Teutonia Avenue.

MPD Hiring Event

Are you interested in joining law enforcement? The Milwaukee Police Department is having a hiring event and open house Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Agility tests at the police academy

Are you interested in joining law enforcement? The Milwaukee Police Department is having a hiring event and open house Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

Agility test at police academy

Are you interested in joining law enforcement? The Milwaukee Police Department is having a hiring event and open house Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m