Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police recover guns, drugs; 3 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Weapons, narcotics recovered by Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested three people after responding to a shots fired report near 97th and Thurston on Thursday night, Aug. 12.

According to police, a citizen reported a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident around 9:15 p.m. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the three after learning they were illegally armed and in possession of a "large quantity" of narcotics.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call 414-935-7242; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Ryan Shaw

Sheboygan authorities say the warrants are stacking up against 36-year-old Ryan Adam Shaw. He is now on the list of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted.

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men, 1 woman wounded
slideshow

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men, 1 woman wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Saturday, Aug. 14.

Milwaukee Intermodal Station car break-ins, police investigate
slideshow

Milwaukee Intermodal Station car break-ins, police investigate

The Milwaukee Police Department said several car break-ins were reported at Milwaukee Intermodal Station early Friday, Aug. 13.