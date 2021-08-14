Milwaukee police recover guns, drugs; 3 arrested

article

Milwaukee police arrested three people after responding to a shots fired report near 97th and Thurston on Thursday night, Aug. 12.

According to police, a citizen reported a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident around 9:15 p.m. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the three after learning they were illegally armed and in possession of a "large quantity" of narcotics.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call 414-935-7242; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

