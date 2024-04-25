Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police fundraiser; $10K raised to honor fallen officer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 25, 2024 11:52am CDT
Milwaukee Police Department
Milwaukee police thank business owner for generous donation in effort to honor fallen police officer Peter Jerving.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police needed your help – and FOX6 News viewers came through in a big way! 

Family and colleagues of fallen officer Peter Jerving will honor him later this year in Washington, D.C. – because they have secured the necessary funding to do so. Jerving was shot and killed in February 2023. The trip to Washington, D.C. will have Jerving’s name memorialized on a wall.

Officials said $10,000 was raised in less than one day earlier this week. Lisbon Storm, Screen & Door donated $9,000 of that after seeing FOX6's story, officials said.

Raising money to honor fallen officer

The Milwaukee Police Association needs to raise the money by the end of next week.

Everyone who is taking part in the trip to the nation's capitol is scheduled to leave on May 11.

This is a developing story.