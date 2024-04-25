Milwaukee police fundraiser; $10K raised to honor fallen officer

Milwaukee police needed your help – and FOX6 News viewers came through in a big way!

Family and colleagues of fallen officer Peter Jerving will honor him later this year in Washington, D.C. – because they have secured the necessary funding to do so. Jerving was shot and killed in February 2023. The trip to Washington, D.C. will have Jerving’s name memorialized on a wall.

Officials said $10,000 was raised in less than one day earlier this week. Lisbon Storm, Screen & Door donated $9,000 of that after seeing FOX6's story, officials said.

Everyone who is taking part in the trip to the nation's capitol is scheduled to leave on May 11.

This is a developing story.