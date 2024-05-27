Milwaukee police; dog bites 5 people near 84th and Melvina, owner cited

article

Five people were bitten by a dog that got loose from a residence near 84th and Melvina in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, May 26.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Each of the people that was bit suffered injuries.

Officials say the owner of the dog was cited and a referral to the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services was made.