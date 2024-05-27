Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police; dog bites 5 people near 84th and Melvina, owner cited

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 27, 2024 1:39pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Five people were bitten by a dog that got loose from a residence near 84th and Melvina in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, May 26.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. 

Each of the people that was bit suffered injuries. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say the owner of the dog was cited and a referral to the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services was made.      