Milwaukee police; dog bites 5 people near 84th and Melvina, owner cited
MILWAUKEE - Five people were bitten by a dog that got loose from a residence near 84th and Melvina in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, May 26.
Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Each of the people that was bit suffered injuries.
Officials say the owner of the dog was cited and a referral to the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services was made.