MPD squad involved in crash near Teutonia and Cornell

An investigation is underway following an accident involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad Monday night, March 6. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near Teutonia and Cornell.

FOX6 crews found one other car damaged on the scene.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.