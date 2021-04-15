Milwaukee FPC weighs changes to police chokehold procedures

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) will discuss Thursday, April 15 what to do about police use of force procedures, specifically chokeholds.

The discussion of neck restraints has been pushed to the forefront with former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin at trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd.

At Thursday's regularly scheduled meeting, the FPC board plans to discuss and consider a resolution that would modify or eliminate the deadly force exception to the current ban on chokeholds and strangleholds.

"It’s a really big discussion," said Ion Menn, assistant law professor at UW-Madison. "A lot of jurisdictions, if they still permit it in some fashion, are definitely revisiting it now."

The FPC said, under current procedure, officers are not allowed to use chokeholds or strangleholds unless the officer reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm.

Meyn said chokeholds should not be used: "With chokeholds, it becomes too easy to use and abused."

Private investigator Polly Looper, a former Wisconsin police officer, said police policies should be reviewed but that the review should not happen just because it is a hot topic.

"If you have to stop to think in a moment whether they need to save their life or the citizens' lives or other people around them, if they’re following a policy or not, that’s very dangerous," Looper said.

"What I would say is table this: You know, let’s review it monthly and talk about it. Let’s see what other things and information we can glean from other situations, other departments."

