Milwaukee FPC to consider changes to MPD use of force procedures

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) announced Tuesday, April 13 that it will consider a resolution to change Milwaukee Police Department use of force procedures.

The regularly scheduled meeting -- set for Thursday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- will address modification to or elimination of MPD's deadly force exception to the ban on chokeholds and strangleholds, according to an FPC news release.

Under the current version of MPD's standard operating procedure 460, members of the police department are prohibited from using chokeholds or strangleholds unless the member reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm.

Specifically, SOP 460.25(E) states that:

Police members shall not engage in chokeholds, strangleholds, lateral vascular neck restraints, carotid restraints, or any other tactic that restricts oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck unless the member is involved in a deadly force situation and has reasonably exhausted all other options and tactics. Deadly force shall only be used when the officer reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself/herself or others.

The proposed resolution would modify or eliminate the deadly force exception to the ban on chokeholds and strangleholds, potentially banning such tactics under any circumstances.

The FPC welcomes public comments at the beginning of each meeting. Those who will not be attending the virtual meeting may email their public comments to fpc@milwaukee.gov.