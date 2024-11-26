Milwaukee police chase of U-Haul truck ends near 52nd and Glendale

article

The Brief Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were engaged in a police chase that ended near 52nd and Glendale. The man being chased by the deputies was driving a U-Haul truck. The man and a passenger were taken into custody.



A police chase of a U-Haul truck ended near 52nd and Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office officials say deputies noticed a known suspect near 8th and Brown in Milwaukee. The man was wanted for questioning in several incidents including a homicide investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When the suspect saw the deputies, he fled to a U-Haul truck. Officials said the vehicle was not reported stolen, so it appeared to have been legitimately rented to the suspect or someone on his behalf.

Police chase of U-Haul truck ends near 52nd and Glendale, Milwaukee

During a police chase, officials said the suspect sideswiped several vehicles, including a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. Deputies managed to stop the truck near 52nd and Glendale when they deployed stop sticks.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman (passenger) were taken into custody.