Milwaukee police chase; 5 teens arrested near 39th and Vliet

Five Milwaukee teenagers were arrested on Sunday evening, July 2 following a police chase and foot pursuit on the city's north side.

Milwaukee police say around 6:40 p.m., an officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting. The officer attempted to make a stop, but the driver refused, and a police chase was underway.

The pursuit ended when the officer lost sight of the vehicle. However, a responding squad spotted several individuals fleeing on foot from the suspect vehicle near N. 39th Street and W. Vliet Street. The vehicle was determined to be a stolen auto.

Five suspects, a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy, two 14-year-old Milwaukee boys, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, were arrested after a foot pursuit.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.