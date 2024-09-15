Milwaukee police chase, 16-year-old charged as adult

A Milwaukee teen is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in June. Prosecutors said he was driving a stolen SUV wanted in a homicide.

Court records show 16-year-old Demond Patrick is charged as an adult with four felonies in connection to the pursuit. He is not charged in connection to the homicide.

Police chase

Officers spotted a gray Ford Escape with no license plates on June 19. Prosecutors said it was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened two days earlier near Fond du Lac and Locust. When police tried to pull over the SUV near 27th and North, the driver took off.

A criminal complaint states the pursuit covered more than 10 miles across the city and reached speeds greater than 95 mph. The SUV ran stop signs, drove on the wrong side of traffic, hit another car and cut through a grocery store parking lot.

Police chase ends near 94th and Thurston, Milwaukee

The chase ended near 94th and Thurston when a group of teens got out and ran with the SUV still in drive, per the complaint. The SUV then rolled into an unoccupied parked car.

Prosecutors said Patrick, one of five teens who were eventually arrested, ran through yards and climbed over fences as officers tried to catch him. He was found hiding in a bush and taken into custody. A gun was found in the SUV.

In custody

The complaint states Patrick admitted he was the driver who led police on the pursuit. He said he had only just "found" the SUV that day with the keys already inside. When detectives asked him how many high-speed chases he'd been a part of in the past, he said "too many to count."

In all, Patrick is charged with:

Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding police

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Driving a vehicle without the owner's consent

Misdemeanor obstructing an officer

Court records show Patrick's cash bond was set at $25,000.