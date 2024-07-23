Milwaukee police chase: Fleeing driver hit squad, 2 officers hurt

article

Two Milwaukee police officers were hurt after a police chase led to a crash on Monday, July 22. The crash involved an unmarked squad car.

According to police, around 4:10 a.m. officers spotted a vehicle associated with a robbery/carjacking in the area of 25th and Center and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say the driver refused to stop and fled. A vehicle pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, the 23-year-old front passenger jumped out of the vehicle near 20th and Burleigh and ran. They were taken into custody.

A short time later, the driver crashed into an occupied, unmarked squad car that had its emergency lights activated near 24th and Clarke.

The crash caused the airbags from both vehicles to be deployed and injured two of the three officers that were inside the squad car. Two of the officers, aged 39, were taken to the hospital for treatment. A third officer, a 42 year old, did not report any injuries.

After the collision, the driver continued fleeing from officers. The vehicle pursuit came to an end near 10th and Highland and the remaining occupants fled on foot. The 27-year-old driver was taken into custody near 12th and Highland. A 22-year-old passenger fled southbound on N. 12th Street. After a brief foot pursuit, the passenger was taken into custody.

All occupants of the fleeing vehicle were taken to the hospital for medical clearance. During a search of the vehicle, a handgun was recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.