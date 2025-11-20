I-43 Milwaukee police chase, shooting; driver sentenced to prison

article

A Milwaukee man who fled police, leading to a chase and shooting on I-43 last summer, was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Court records show Calveyon Jeans, now 18 years old, reached a plea deal with prosecutors in June. He pleaded guilty to five felonies, and the state dismissed four others.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Jeans to 10 years in prison. He was further sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

Calveyon Jeans in court for sentencing on Nov. 20, 2025.

Jeans, the driver, was one of four people initially charged with a combined 20 crimes in the case. He was 17 years old at the time and was shot in the arm and jaw.

Prosecutors have since dismissed charges against Ashley Patterson, who was 18 years old and "visibly pregnant" at the time. She had gunshot wounds to her head and back – and her unborn baby did not survive.

"Rather than giving up, you backed up, and you tried to still go somewhere – there was nowhere to go," said Judge Jorge Fragoso. "You created a situation in which Ms. Patterson, who was five months pregnant, lost her child."

"I ask for forgiveness. I want to apologize to my victim and what she had to go through with this case," Jeans said in court.

Tyrone Rogers, who was 17 years old when charges were filed, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery in November 2024, and two other charges were dropped in a deal with prosecutors. He was then sentenced to six years in prison.

In March, Semira Dean was sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center with work release privileges, along with three years' probation.

Pursuit and shooting | June 20, 2024

Police were on patrol near 17th and Vliet when an officer spotted a white Chevrolet SUV that was stolen in an armed carjacking. When the officer tried to pull over the SUV, a criminal complaint states it briefly stopped – but then the driver made a U-turn and sped away.

It sparked a high-speed chase that stretched for several miles. The complaint states the SUV drove the wrong way down divided streets, almost hit a pedestrian and forced another vehicle to drive onto a curb. The pursuit then made its way onto I-43 northbound at Highland Boulevard.

Prosecutors said the fleeing SUV sideswiped at least one vehicle as it wove in and out of traffic and into a construction zone. It crashed into a cement truck that was actively laying down cement near Burleigh Street, and officers pulled up behind the SUV with guns drawn.

Officers ordered the people inside to get out of the SUV, but the complaint states the driver instead put the SUV into reverse toward police. An officer then fired shots at the SUV, and the occupants were removed. Two of the six people inside – including a pregnant 18-year-old – were shot.

A gun stolen from the personal car of a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy was found in the SUV, per the complaint. Police said the four people who were initially charged were also involved in an attempted armed robbery before the pursuit.