I-43 Milwaukee police chase, shooting; 2nd person sentenced

A Milwaukee man, one of four people initially charged in a 2024 police chase and shooting on I-43, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Court records show Semira Dean, now 19 years old, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and theft of movable property, and prosecutors dismissed two other felonies and a misdemeanor.

Dean was sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center with work release privileges, along with three years' probation.

Pursuit and shooting

The backstory:

Police were on patrol near 17th and Vliet on June 20, 2024 when an officer spotted a white Chevrolet SUV that was stolen in an armed carjacking. When the officer tried to pull over the SUV, a criminal complaint states it briefly stopped – but then the driver made a U-turn and sped away.

Police shooting on I-43 on June 20, 2024

It sparked a high-speed chase that stretched for several miles. The complaint states the SUV drove the wrong way down divided streets, almost hit a pedestrian and forced another vehicle to drive onto a curb. The pursuit then made its way onto I-43 northbound at Highland Boulevard.

Prosecutors said the fleeing SUV sideswiped at least one vehicle as it wove in and out of traffic and into a construction zone. It crashed into a cement truck that was actively laying down cement near Burleigh Street, and officers pulled up behind the SUV with guns drawn.

Officers ordered the people inside to get out of the SUV, but the complaint states the driver instead put the SUV into reverse toward police. An officer then fired shots at the SUV, and the occupants were removed. Two of the six people inside – including a pregnant 18-year-old – were shot.

A gun stolen from the personal car of a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy was found in the SUV, per the complaint. Police said the four people who were initially charged were also involved in an attempted armed robbery before the pursuit.

Others charged

In Court:

Dean was initially one of four people initially charged with a combined 20 crimes in the case.

Prosecutors have since dismissed charges against Ashley Patterson, who was 18 years old and "visibly pregnant" at the time. She had gunshot wounds to her head and back – and her unborn baby did not survive.

Tyrone Rogers, who was 17 years old when charges were filed, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery in November 2024, and two other charges were dropped in a deal with prosecutors. He was then sentenced to six years in prison.

Court records said the fourth person, Calveyon Jeans, was the driver. He was 17 years old at the time and shot in the arm and jaw.

Jeans pleaded not guilty to nine felonies and was bound over for trial in September 2024. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.