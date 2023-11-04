A Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing police in August and later threatening to kill an officer – and police have now released bodycam video.

According to a criminal complaint, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police were stopped at Maryland and Locust on Aug. 29 when a Hummer passed them on the right and ran the red light. Officers quickly stopped the driver, identified as 31-year-old Jake Finn, who held his driver's license out the window as the officers approached.

Officers said Finn was not wearing a shirt or a seatbelt. Per the complaint, Finn said he was "on his way to see his sick mother" and there is a "statue of his uncle in South Milwaukee." The officers and Finn had an exchange about the reason for the traffic stop, and Finn said "I don't have time for this." Officers told him to stay in his vehicle, but he got out anyway.

"You're nothing in Milwaukee. There's a statue of my uncle," Finn yelled at officers as they told him to get back in his car, the complaint states. He then did and drove off, leading officers on a pursuit.

Officers called off the pursuit, the complaint states, but minutes later Finn's Hummer was found parked and unoccupied near Sherman and Hope – roughly five miles from where he took off. Officers there watched the SUV for about 15 minutes, but did not see Finn.

Bodycam video from Jake Finn's arrest (Courtesy: UWMPD)

On Sept. 2, police spotted the Hummer, pulled it over and arrested Finn. While in the squad car, the complaint states Finn called the officer a "(expletive) idiot," a "dumb (expletive)," a "(expletive) loser" and a "piece of (expletive)." He then told the officer: "Take that rifle, stick it in your mouth and pull the trigger." The complaint also states Finn threatened to punch the officer in the face and said, "I am gonna come kill you."

"I'm a pacifist all right, I'll pass a fist through your (expletive) face," Finn said in video released by police.

Finn later said "my dad is literally a millionaire" and reiterated "there's a statue of my great uncle in South Milwaukee," per the complaint. He also called an officer a "(expletive) crumb."

Finn is formally charged with fleeing/eluding police and threatening a law enforcement officer. He pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial in October.