Milwaukee police chase, 1 arrested after jumping off bridge

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Police chase ends on North Avenue near Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase ended with one person arrested after officials said he jumped off a bridge on the city's east side Saturday night, Jan. 21.

Police said it started as a vehicle chase. FOX6 News at the scene near North and Cambridge found squad cars, officers and a crashed U-Haul pickup truck. 

An "unidentified male" ran off and eventually jumped off the North Avenue bridge over the Milwaukee River, police said. 

The male was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 