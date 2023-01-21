Milwaukee police chase, 1 arrested after jumping off bridge

article

A Milwaukee police chase ended with one person arrested after officials said he jumped off a bridge on the city's east side Saturday night, Jan. 21.

Police said it started as a vehicle chase. FOX6 News at the scene near North and Cambridge found squad cars, officers and a crashed U-Haul pickup truck.

An "unidentified male" ran off and eventually jumped off the North Avenue bridge over the Milwaukee River, police said.

The male was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.