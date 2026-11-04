Milwaukee police chase ends in crash; child in car, 1 seriously injured

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The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit on Tuesday night, Nov. 3. The chase ended in a crash near 35th and Capitol. The driver in the vehicle that was struck, a 74-year-old, sustained serious injuries.



One person was seriously injured after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The fleeing driver was taken into custody, and a 10-year-old child was also inside the vehicle.

Police chase

The backstory:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the pursuit began around 9:47 p.m. in the area of 40th and Villard after police spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through an intersection and an occupied parking lot.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, prompting a pursuit. The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed into another car near 35th and Capitol.

The 32-year-old driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for medical treatment. A 10-year-old passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance.

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The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 74-year-old, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Driver in custody

What's next:

The 32-year-old suspect has multiple open felony cases with local law enforcement agencies, police said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.