Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle stolen, 4 teens arrested

Four teenagers were taken into custody Saturday, Aug. 19 in Milwaukee following a police chase and crash involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 7 p.m. near 11th and Arthur.

According to police, officers observed a vehicle that fit the description of a reported suspicious vehicle with armed suspects wearing masks.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with another vehicle and a median wall near I-43 and W. National Avenue.

The occupants were arrested after fleeing on foot. The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

An 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old girls were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.