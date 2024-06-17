Milwaukee police chase, crash, tactical situation; 3 arrested

article

Three people were taken into custody in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 16 after a police pursuit led to a tactical situation.

The pursuit began around 11:35 a.m. near Sherman and Florist after police spotted a vehicle wanted in an armed robbery. Police say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle pulled into a driveway and crashed into a garage near 42nd and Florist.

The occupants fled on foot and were observed entering an apartment building nearby. A tactical setup was established and after several hours, three suspects, a 32-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD seeks an additional unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.