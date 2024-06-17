Milwaukee police chase, crash, tactical situation; 3 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 16 after a police pursuit led to a tactical situation.
The pursuit began around 11:35 a.m. near Sherman and Florist after police spotted a vehicle wanted in an armed robbery. Police say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle pulled into a driveway and crashed into a garage near 42nd and Florist.
The occupants fled on foot and were observed entering an apartment building nearby. A tactical setup was established and after several hours, three suspects, a 32-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
MPD seeks an additional unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.