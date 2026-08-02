Milwaukee police chase, crash on south side; man gets 12 years in prison

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The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for a February 2024 police chase and crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad. Anwar Maxwell received a sentence of 12 years in prison followed by 12 years of extended supervision. Three people, including two officers, were taken to the hospital.



A Milwaukee man convicted in connection with a February 2024 police chase and crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad was sentenced to prison on July 2.

Anwar Maxwell was sentenced by a Milwaukee County judge to 12 years in prison and 12 years of extended supervision.

Case details

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers spotted on Tuesday evening, Feb. 27, 2024 a car traveling at a "high rate of speed and swerving from left to right in a reckless manner past their squad car before making an abrupt turn to go eastbound on W. Greenfield Avenue," the complaint says.

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Officers activated their lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. The complaint says as officers closed the distance with the car, the driver "did not stop and instead increased (the car's) speed to double the posted speed limit and continued driving recklessly." Prosecutors say the driver was going in excess of 60 miles an hour through a red traffic signal when it collided with a minivan in the intersection. The car "then careened a Milwaukee Police Explorer that was transporting a subject to the jail.

The Infiniti then also struck another vehicle before coming to a rest," the complaint says. Three people, including two officers, were taken to the hospital.

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The driver of the car jumped out of the driver's window and fled on foot. A police officer pursued the driver, who was later identified as the defendant. He was taken into custody on S. Pearl Street just south of Mitchell.

Officers conducted a search of the Infiniti and "located a black Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun and a black backpack on the front passenger side floor board. The backpack contained a large clear plastic bag containing four smaller clear plastic bags," the complaint says. Inside those bags was an "off-white powder like substance suspected to be heroin," the complaint. Officers also found what they suspected to be crack cocaine and psilocybin.