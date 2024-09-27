Milwaukee police chase ends with arrest; drugs recovered from minivan

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a chase that lasted more than a mile – as well as having drugs in his minivan. The accused is Michael Blue – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of narcotic drugs

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers on patrol late Friday, Sept. 20 spotted two cars traveling at a high rate of speed. The officers followed one of the vehicles, a minivan, and saw it "continuously increase its speed and driving in a reckless manner," the complaint says. Near 27th and Capitol, the officers activated their lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. But the minivan did not stop.

The minivan signaled to go into a Clark gas station -- and did not come to a stop. The complaint says the vehicle "drove through the gas station in circles" despite the officers saying they would be conducting a traffic stop. The minivan stopped briefly, "then drove back into the gas station and back out again at a high rate of speed," the complaint says.

A police chase was back on -- traveling down Capitol Drive. The minivan's driver "failed to stop at red lights at major intersections, endangering the safety of the other drivers on the road at the time. The total length of the pursuit was 1.25 miles," the complaint says.

The complaint says the minivan eventually stopped in the middle of the street. The driver got out and tried to flee, but he was taken into custody. That man was identified as the defendant, Michael Blue.

Police searched the minivan. Inside the vehicle, officers recovered "suspected marijuana in the center console." They also recovered a black pill and a green pill recovered from Blue's pockets, the complaint says.

Blue made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 26. Cash bond was set at $1,000.