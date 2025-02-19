Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase tied to armed robbery, man arrested

By
Published  February 19, 2025 8:11pm CST
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WisDOT camera shows end to police chase near Keefe and Atkinson

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old man was arrested after a Milwaukee police chase on Wednesday.
    • MPD said the suspect's vehicle was wanted in an armed robbery. 
    • The driver was arrested after he got out and tried to run from police.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man after a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19.

What we know:

MPD said it started around 2:45 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle wanted for an armed robbery near Oakland and Hampshire on the city's east side. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The chase ended near Keefe and Atkinson, roughly two-and-a-half miles from where it began, when the driver stopped and ran. Officers chased after the 19-year-old man and took him into custody. Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras along Interstate 43 captured the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about the armed robbery in question, including when it took place or what was stolen.

What's next:

MPD said criminal charges against the 19-year-old man will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.   

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department. FOX6 News also referenced video from Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

Police ChasesNewsUpper East Side