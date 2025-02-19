Milwaukee police chase tied to armed robbery, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man after a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19.
What we know:
MPD said it started around 2:45 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle wanted for an armed robbery near Oakland and Hampshire on the city's east side. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.
The chase ended near Keefe and Atkinson, roughly two-and-a-half miles from where it began, when the driver stopped and ran. Officers chased after the 19-year-old man and took him into custody. Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras along Interstate 43 captured the scene.
What we don't know:
Police did not release details about the armed robbery in question, including when it took place or what was stolen.
What's next:
MPD said criminal charges against the 19-year-old man will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department. FOX6 News also referenced video from Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras.