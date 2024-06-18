Milwaukee police chase, vehicle stolen, 2 teens in custody

article

Two teens were taken into custody in Milwaukee on Monday, June 17 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 6:40 p.m. near 34th and Center after police spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the occupants exited the vehicle and ran in the area of 20th and Locust.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested. A firearm was recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.