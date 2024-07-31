Milwaukee police chase; vehicle wanted in attempted armed robbery

article

An investigation is underway following a police chase Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 30. The pursuit began around 12:30 p.m. near 15th and Congress.

According to police, officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the occupants exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The vehicle continued to roll and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle on 24th Place and Teutonia Avenue.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.