Milwaukee police chase stolen car, arrest 2

Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a police pursuit and crash on the city's south side Thursday night, Oct. 14.

According to Milwaukee police, officers spotted the suspects' car speeding near 9th and Oklahoma shortly before 8 p.m. When the officers tried to stop the car, the driver took off.

The pursuit ended near 11th and Becher when the suspects' car ran a red light at the intersection of Becher and Windlake. The suspects' car hit another car, causing it to roll onto its side, and then hit another car. Both cars that were hit had people inside.

After a brief foot chase, the driver of the fleeing vehicle, an 18-year-old was arrested. A 22-year-old passenger was also arrested. The car was found to be stolen.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days, police said.

