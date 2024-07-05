Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 in custody, drugs, firearm recovered

article

Two people were taken into custody in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 4 following a police pursuit and crash.

The pursuit began around 5:15 p.m. near Sherman and Townsend after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say the driver fled as officers approached the vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle collided with two other vehicles near 84th and North.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 35-year-old man, ran from the scene and was arrested after a brief foot chase. The passenger, a 36-year-old man, was arrested without further incident.

Police say suspected illegal drugs and a firearm were recovered.

Medical attention was summoned for non-fatal injuries. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.