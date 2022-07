article

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a 5-year-old boy found on the city's north side Friday, July 29.

Police said the boy is around 40 inches tall and 40 pounds. He was found near 91st and Bender around 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Unit at 414-935-7405.