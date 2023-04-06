Milwaukee police bodycam release procedure; FPC to discuss timeline

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is scheduled to discuss the protocol for releasing body camera video. One activist group is calling for the files to be released sooner.

There's currently no written standard operating procedure laying out the timeline, and that could change.

Right now, when police shoot someone or someone dies while in custody, Milwaukee police release an edited video, with police explaining what happened. There’s no written policy that requires a timeline for the release of these "Community Briefings."

MPD's current practice is to release the video within 45 days of what they call a critical incident.

Some activists say that’s too long, they want to see the video released within 48 hours.

One proposal before the Fire and Police Commission calls for the footage to be released within 15 days.

Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression will hold a press conference outside City Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday.