A 69-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 15th and Greenfield on the city's south side early Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. They are seeking a suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.