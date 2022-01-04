Milwaukee police: 5 shootings Tuesday, 1 arrested

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five separate shootings on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Police said one of the three victims was seriously injured. A suspect was arrested in connection to one of the four crimes.

25th and Warnimont

Around 1:25 p.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested, police said, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

18th and Lincoln

Minutes after the shooting near 25th and Warnimont, and roughly two miles away, police said an 18-year-old Wauwatosa man was shot. He arrived at a hospital with non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

11th and Keefe

A 52-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured just after 3 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are seeking unknown suspects. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

35th and Wisconsin

Around 4:50 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in an apparent road rage incident, police said. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

66th and Silver Spring

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting is not yet known as police seek unknown suspects.

MPD seeks info

Anyone with any information related to these shootings, including information about potential suspects, is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

