Milwaukee police: 31-year-old man shot, wounded near 35th and Wright

Police say a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th and Wright early Monday, Aug. 24.

Officials say the gunfire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MPD is seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.