A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 25th and Chambers early on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Police were dispatched to the neighborhood shortly before 2:30 a.m. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.