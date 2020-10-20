Milwaukee police: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Oct. 19 and Tuesday morning, Oct. 20. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 14th and Forest Home Avenue. Police say a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee was struck by gunfire and driven to a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury.

The second shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 11th and Hadley. Police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot at while being carjacked and struck by a bullet. The victim was conveyed to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The third shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near 27th and Atkinson. Police say a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was an occupant of a residence that was struck by gunfire. She was struck by gunshots and conveyed to a local hospital for treatment of serious gunshot wounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.