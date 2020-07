MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police were on the scene of a fatal shooting near 39th Street and Lloyd Street Wednesday morning, July 8.



Officials said the victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal injuries around 4:40 a.m.



Milwaukee police continue to seek known suspects.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.