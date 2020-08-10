Milwaukee police: 25-year-old man shot, wounded; suspects sought

Milwaukee Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded on Sunday evening, Aug. 9.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. The victim showed up at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The location of the shooting itself as well as the circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.