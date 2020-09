The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 2-year-old boy on Saturday evening, Sept. 19. He is in critical condition.

Police said a man and a woman are in custody regarding the incident, which happened around 5 p.m. near 38th Street and Lloyd Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

