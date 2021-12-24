Milwaukee police: 2 shootings Friday morning

Police are investigating two shootings that left two injured early Friday morning, Dec. 24 in Milwaukee.

31st and Pierce

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 31st and Pierce on the city's south side. An unknown suspect fired shots at the victim subsequently striking him. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

66th and Silver Spring

The second shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. near 66th and Silver Spring. Unknown suspects fired several shots into an occupied residence subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in both cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

