Milwaukee police: 2 people shot, wounded in separate incidents on Saturday

Milwaukee police are investigating two shooting incidents that left two people shot and wounded on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Officials say the first incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near 31st and Glendale. A 35-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. A 38-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was also taken to a hospital.

Officials say the shooting is the result of an argument. A 35-year-old man and a 38-year old man were arrested in connection to this offense. Milwaukee police are seeking additional unknown suspects.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded shortly before 5:30 p.m. near 23rd and Mineral. Officials say individuals were engaged in a fight when suspects fired several shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He walked to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An 18-year old man was arrested in connection to this offense. Milwaukee police are seeking additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged \to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.