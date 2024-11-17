Milwaukee police looking for 2 critically missing children

article

The Brief MPD is looking for two critically missing children, 10-year-old Michael Miller and 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale. They were last seen together on Saturday near 38th and Lancaster.



The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding two critically missing children, Michael Miller and Jaden Barksdale.

Both children were last seen together on Saturday, Nov. 16, at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of 38th and Lancaster.

It is not known if they are still together at this time.

Michael Miller is a 10-year-old male, Black, with a height of 4'02" and a weight of 76 lbs.

Miller has brown eyes, a black, medium-size afro hairstyle. He's wearing black Adidas pants with a white strip, a white Adidas shirt, black and white Nike Dunk Shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Jaden is described as an 11-year-old male, Black, with a height of 5'00" and a weight of 90 lbs.

Barksdale has brown eyes, and black low-cut hair. He's wearing a tan SpongeBob t-shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

MPD info

If anyone has any information on either of these children, please call Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.