Milwaukee police looking for 2 critically missing children

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 17, 2024 6:28am CST
Missing Persons
Michael Miller (left) and Jaden Barksdale (right)

    • MPD is looking for two critically missing children, 10-year-old Michael Miller and 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale.
    • They were last seen together on Saturday near 38th and Lancaster.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding two critically missing children, Michael Miller and Jaden Barksdale.

Both children were last seen together on Saturday, Nov. 16, at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of 38th and Lancaster.

It is not known if they are still together at this time.

Michael Miller

Michael Miller

Michael Miller is a 10-year-old male, Black, with a height of 4'02" and a weight of 76 lbs.

Miller has brown eyes, a black, medium-size afro hairstyle. He's wearing black Adidas pants with a white strip, a white Adidas shirt, black and white Nike Dunk Shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Jaden Barksdale

Jaden Barksdale

Jaden is described as an 11-year-old male, Black, with a height of 5'00" and a weight of 90 lbs. 

Barksdale has brown eyes, and black low-cut hair. He's wearing a tan SpongeBob t-shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

MPD info

If anyone has any information on either of these children, please call Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source

  • The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.