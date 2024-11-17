Milwaukee police looking for 2 critically missing children
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding two critically missing children, Michael Miller and Jaden Barksdale.
Both children were last seen together on Saturday, Nov. 16, at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of 38th and Lancaster.
It is not known if they are still together at this time.
Michael Miller
Michael Miller is a 10-year-old male, Black, with a height of 4'02" and a weight of 76 lbs.
Miller has brown eyes, a black, medium-size afro hairstyle. He's wearing black Adidas pants with a white strip, a white Adidas shirt, black and white Nike Dunk Shoes, and carrying a black backpack.
Jaden Barksdale
Jaden is described as an 11-year-old male, Black, with a height of 5'00" and a weight of 90 lbs.
Barksdale has brown eyes, and black low-cut hair. He's wearing a tan SpongeBob t-shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
If anyone has any information on either of these children, please call Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.