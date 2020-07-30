Milwaukee police: 17-year-old died from injuries after crash into pole, 2 others arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at 27th and Townsend early on Thursday, July 30.

Officials say shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery. Officers activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle. However, officials say the vehicle refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit.



The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, crashed into a pole and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Two passengers, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, were taken into custody and treated at a hospital for minor injuries.



Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

